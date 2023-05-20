Austin firefighters recreate famous George Washington painting for bluebonnet photo challenge

An Austin Fire Department crew recreated an iconic, historical photo with one goal in mind -- to win a signature huevos rancheros breakfast from their battalion chief. (Photo taken by Austin Firefighter Sean Thomas)

AUSTIN, Texas – An Austin Fire Department crew recreated an iconic, historical photo with one goal in mind -- to win a signature huevos rancheros breakfast from their battalion chief.

Last month, AFD Battalion Chief Mark Bridges challenged his crews to take creative photos with the spring bluebonnets.

The crew with the most creative photo would win his famous huevos rancheros breakfast.

Though the competition was fierce, the C-shift crew members from Station 31 went all out.

They displayed their rescue gear, their uniforms, and even their inflatable boat to recreate the iconic painting of George Washington crossing the Delaware by German artist Emanuel Leutze.

An image of the historical painting is shared below:

General George Washington (1732 - 1799) stands in the prow of a rowing boat crossing the Delaware to seek safety in Pennysylvania after defeat by the British. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

Below is the submission from the C-shift AFD crew members:

The creative submission from the crew secured the win and the breakfast, according to AFD.

“Chief Bridges chose the 31/C submission not only for its humor but, as he put it, its accurate depiction of the heroic nature of their water rescue missions,” the fire department said in a statement.

According to AFD, the firefighters in the photo include the following: Captain Heath Haddock, Lieutenant Steve Hope, Fire Specialist Vernon Teltschick, and Firefighters Alonso Rodriguez, Josh Garcia, Robert Whitehurst, and Leslie Lugo.

The man who took the photo and came up with the idea was firefighter Sean Thomas.

More on KSAT: