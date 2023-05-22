83º

Gunslingers to host military appreciation game on May 28 in Freeman Coliseum

Members of the military can purchase discounted tickets to the game

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

The San Antonio Gunslingers will host a military appreciation game on May 28, 2023. (San Antonio Gunslingers)

The San Antonio Gunslingers will offer all members of the military 50% off admission during a military appreciation game on May 28.

The Gunslingers, a professional arena football team, will be back in the Freeman Coliseum for their first home game since the season opener on April 8, facing off against the Jacksonville Sharks.

Kickoff is at 3 p.m. The first 500 people in the door will receive a patriotic Gunslingers hat.

To receive the discounted admission price, military members must purchase tickets online through Vet Tix. Other people who want to watch in person can purchase tickets through Ticketmaster.

The Gunslingers are 5-0 in the National Arena League. The Sharks are 3-2.

