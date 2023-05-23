Watch Florida officer wrangle snake out of storeroom

TAMPA BAY, Fla. – Officer Matheny with the Clearwater Police Department in Florida wrangled a 5-foot snake from a business storeroom Monday morning and video of the animal rescue was caught on video.
“If it was a spider, I’m out. But I’m OK with snakes.”
Footage posted to Facebook by Clearwater Police Department shows Officer Matheny carefully removing the snake, which the department identified as a red tail boa.
The serpent was placed in a cooler after it was removed from the storeroom and taken to a veterinarian for evaluation.
“All in a day’s work,” officials with the department said in a Facebook post.
