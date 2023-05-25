84º

LIVE

Local News

20-year prison sentence for San Antonio woman convicted in fatal wrong-way crash outside Boerne

Kendall Lauren Batchelor, 23, convicted of intoxication manslaughter for June wreck

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

Dillon Collier, Investigative Reporter

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Tags: Kendall Batchelor, Boerne, Crime
Kendall Batchelor was convicted of intoxication manslaughter for a crash that killed David Belter, 49. (Bexar County)

KENDALL COUNTY, Texas – A San Antonio woman was sentenced Thursday to 20 years in prison and fined $10,000 for causing a deadly wrong-way crash near Boerne last year.

Earlier this week, a Kendall County jury convicted Kendall Lauren Batchelor, 23, of intoxication manslaughter in the death of David Belter, 49.

Batchelor was driving the wrong way on State Highway 46 when her truck struck a sedan, driven by Belter, head-on, Department of Public Safety officials previously said.

Batchelor was taken to University Hospital in San Antonio to be treated and was later booked by proxy on the felony charge.

She was indicted in connection with the fatal crash on Aug. 16, a Kendall County official confirmed to KSAT.

Kendall Lauren Batchelor. (Courtesy: Kendall County Jail)

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Julie Moreno has worked in local television news for more than 20 years. She came to KSAT as a news producer in 2000. After producing thousands of newscasts, she transitioned to the digital team in 2015. She writes on a wide variety of topics from breaking news to trending stories and manages KSAT’s daily digital content strategy.

email

Emmy-award winning reporter Dillon Collier joined KSAT Investigates in September 2016. Dillon's investigative stories air weeknights on the Nightbeat and on the Six O'Clock News. Dillon is a two-time Houston Press Club Journalist of the Year and a Texas Associated Press Broadcasters Reporter of the Year.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram