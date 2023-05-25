20-year prison sentence for San Antonio woman convicted in fatal wrong-way crash outside Boerne

Kendall Batchelor was convicted of intoxication manslaughter for a crash that killed David Belter, 49.

KENDALL COUNTY, Texas – A San Antonio woman was sentenced Thursday to 20 years in prison and fined $10,000 for causing a deadly wrong-way crash near Boerne last year.

Earlier this week, a Kendall County jury convicted Kendall Lauren Batchelor, 23, of intoxication manslaughter in the death of David Belter, 49.

Batchelor was driving the wrong way on State Highway 46 when her truck struck a sedan, driven by Belter, head-on, Department of Public Safety officials previously said.

Batchelor was taken to University Hospital in San Antonio to be treated and was later booked by proxy on the felony charge.

She was indicted in connection with the fatal crash on Aug. 16, a Kendall County official confirmed to KSAT.