Search underway for missing 17-year-old last seen on NE Side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing teen, last seen Friday on the Northeast Side.

Tameka Clay, 17, was last seen on Perrin Beitel and Loop 410, according to SAPD.

She’s described as being 5 foot, 3 inches tall with brown eyes and naturally curly black hair.

Police said she also has her nose pierced and was wearing black shorts, pink sandals, a brown jacket, a black tank top and a black bonnet at the time of her disappearance.

Anyone with more information on Clay’s whereabouts is urged to contact SAPD’s Missing Persons Unit at 210-207-7660.

