San Antonio veterans reflect on meaning of Memorial Day weekend

SAN ANTONIO – Memorial Day weekend can be one of the toughest times of the year for veterans and families who have lost a loved one during combat.

Airman Rogelio Rodriguez lost an entire crew while fighting in Germany.

“That was a sad day. We only had one survivor from the crew,” Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez will never forget those young soldiers, especially on Memorial Day weekend.

“Every time Memorial Day comes up, it’s like, ‘Oh my God.’ What happened that day was terrible,” Rodriguez said.

Mayor Ron Nirenberg spoke Saturday about the number of Gold Star families in Military City, USA.

“We have one sacred obligation, and that is to honor those who have fallen and to care for the families when they don’t return home,” Nirenberg said.

Veteran Michael Barnes said Memorial Day weekend includes remembering the soldiers who died by suicide.

At least 20 veterans take their lives every day, according to the Harvard Gazette.

“Since we have so many suicides…those who survived the trauma but couldn’t deal with it at the end. We like to honor those as well,” Barnes said.

Veteran Steve Trevino said people should take the time to honor fallen heroes this weekend.

“Take your family on a drive through Fort Sam National Cemetery, observe, be quiet and have your children see and understand the sacrifices people have made for this country,” Trevino said.

