AMBER Alert issued for 2 children, woman wanted in connection with their abduction

DILLEY, Texas – Authorities are asking for the public’s help in tracking down two missing children and a woman wanted in connection with their abduction.

Dilley police issued a Child Abduction Alert Saturday afternoon in the disappearance of 6-year-old Bea Borrego and 8-year-old Maya Borrego.

Bea is described as having black hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black shirt.

Maya has black hair, brown eyes and was last wearing a pink t-shirt and blue jeans, police said.

Officials are also searching for 27-year-old Cassandra Alvarez, who is wanted in connection with the girls’ abductions.

Cassandra was last seen driving a maroon Mazda with temporary Texas tags in the 100 block of West Buena Vista Street in Dilley, according to officials.

The children are believed to be in “grave or immediate danger,” the alert said.

Anyone with more information on their whereabouts is urged to contact Dilley PD at 830-965-2113.

