Video shows woman crash, flip car during driving test before ending up in hospital

A woman crashed and flipped a car during her driving test in Argentina last week and the whole thing was caught on video.

The 63-year-old woman said she got nervous before hitting the gas, crashing into a lamp post and then flipping the vehicle.

Rescue crews had to be called to the scene to help get the woman out of the car.

According to Defensa Civil Lanús, the woman was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries and a nervous breakdown.

Officials didn’t comment on whether or not the woman passed her test.

