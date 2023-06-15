Celebrate the sun at Texas Eclipse Festival during 2024′s total eclipse

BURNET, Texas – There’s going to be a total eclipse visible deep in the heart of Texas in April 2024 and now there’s a festival celebrating the celestial event.

The Texas Eclipse Festival will take place April 5-9 at Reveille Peak Ranch in Burnet. The actual eclipse will occur on April 8 and Burnet is in the path of totality, according to Great American Eclipse.

“Just a short drive from Austin and San Antonio, Texas Eclipse will be a nexus of cultures featuring music, art, food, space, and technology. Camp on the stunning festival grounds to enjoy a host of family-friendly fun, including exciting music performances, mind-blowing space exhibits and interactive technology activations ahead of the eclipse,” festival officials said on the event website.

Tickets for the festival will go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday. Prices range from $199 for a 2-day general admission package to $499 for a 4-day VIP package.

All festival tickets include access to the standard campgrounds and additional camping add-ons can be added for an extra fee.

Anyone wanting to park on-site will have to pay the $20 parking fee, which can be purchased ahead of the event.

During a total solar eclipse, the entire sun is covered for several minutes making it appear dark outside.

The next total solar eclipse that will be visible from the contiguous U.S. won’t occur until Aug. 23, 2044.

There is a brief period during a total solar eclipse where the moon completely blocks out the sun making it safe for viewing directly, otherwise, special eye protection is required.

San Antonio is expected to see totality for several minutes during the April 2024 event.

If you want to celebrate the sun a little early — there will also be an annual solar eclipse on Oct. 14 this year.

“An annular solar eclipse happens when the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth while it is at its farthest point from Earth,” according to NASA. “Because the Moon is farther away from Earth, it appears smaller than the Sun and does not completely cover the star. This creates a ‘ring of fire’ effect in the sky.”

Burnet is a roughly 2-hour drive from downtown San Antonio. Reveille Peak Ranch is located at 105 Co Road 114.