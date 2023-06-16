City of San Antonio offers residents places to beat the heat on Juneteenth

SAN ANTONIO – In anticipation of extreme heat on Juneteenth, the City of San Antonio is opening 14 places for residents to stay cool.

The following facilities will be open from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday. In the event someone arrives with a pet, Animal Care Services will provide a kennel.

Lions Field Adult & Senior Center, 2809 Broadway Street

Copernicus Community Center, 5003 Lord Rd.

Harlandale Community Center, 301 Sussex Ave.

Miller’s Pond Community Center, 6075 Old Pearsall Rd.

San Juan Community Center, 2307 S Calaveras St.

Cuellar Community Center, 5626 San Fernando St.

Ward Community Center, 435 E Sunshine Dr.

Bob Ross Senior Center, 2219 Babcock Rd.

Walker Ranch Senior Center, 835 W Rhapsody Dr.

Hamilton Community Center, 10700 Nacogdoches Rd.

Carver Branch Library, 3350 E Commerce St.

McCreless Branch Library, 1023 Ada

Cortez Branch Library, 2803 Hunter

Bazan Branch Library, 2200 W Commerce St.

Beginning Friday, VIA will provide free transportation to the City of San Antonio’s places to stay cool.

VIA does not allow animals on its buses unless they are certified service animals.

To ride VIA to one of the City of San Antonio’s places to stay cool, simply let the bus operator know where you are going. For more information, contact VIA at 210-362-2020 or use the VIA goMobile+ app.

Unsheltered Resources

The city and its nonprofit partners, including Corazon Ministries, Christian Assistance Ministry, SAMMinistries and Haven for Hope work with the unsheltered daily. The outreach teams warn people about extreme heat forecasts, connect people with services and offer daytime and overnight shelter.

City outreach teams also distribute cold water, education on the signs of heat-related illnesses and transportation as needed.

Haven for Hope is open for new clients 24/7 to access daytime cooling spaces. All Haven for Hope clients sleep indoors, year-round, and have access to food, showers, medical attention, and housing assistance.

The Homeless Connections Hotline (210-207-1799) is available for shelter resource information. The hotline will open on Monday from noon to 8 p.m. Normal business hours from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday-Friday, will resume on Tuesday.

311 hours of operation are Monday - Sunday: 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. City Holiday hours will be 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. They are available daily until 11 p.m. for urgent concerns by calling 210-207-6000 and selecting Option 1.

For more information about how you can Beat the Heat, visit SA.gov or call 311 (210-207-6000).