Police: DWI driver crashed into Schertz police vehicle on I-35 overnight, officer injured

Police remind public of drunk driving dangers after patrol office is struck on I-35

SCHERTZ, Texas – A Schertz police officer narrowly escaped disaster after their patrol vehicle was hit by an alleged drunk driver overnight on I-35, according to Schertz Police Department.

Police shared information on the crash Sunday morning on Facebook, saying the officer’s vehicle was struck from behind.

Both the DWI suspect and the officer suffered minor injuries.

SPD said although those involved are expected to survive, that usually isn’t the case in DWI crashes.

“This accident could have ended completely differently, as many DWI accidents do so with serious or fatal injuries,” Schertz PD said in a statement.

Police are reminding the public not to get behind the wheel after drinking. Instead, phone a friend or arrange another ride home.

“Remember, for everyone’s safety, if you have been drinking, call a taxi or friend; otherwise, the outcome may not be recoverable,” SPD said.

Anyone who witnesses a suspected intoxicated driver is urged to report them to police.