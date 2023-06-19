3 people, including a child, injured in a 3-car crash on Southwest Side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – Two people are in the hospital after a police chase ended in a three-car crash on the city’s Southwest Side late Sunday night, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened around 10:15 p.m. near the intersection of Southwest Military and New Laredo Highway, not far from Somerset Road.

According to police, a red pickup truck was involved in a police chase when it ran a light and hit a sport utility vehicle at the intersection. That’s when, police say, the SUV then hit a white truck.

The driver of the SUV had to be rescued by first responders, before being taken to the hospital in serious condition, police said. A child in the SUV also had minor injuries.

A passenger in the white truck suffered a broken arm.

The driver accused of causing the crash suffered no injuries.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

There is no word yet on any potential charges.