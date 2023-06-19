Aunt arrested for abusing niece after she spent book fair money on snacks, affidavit says

Shaunita Gore Cobb, 33, is charged with injury to a child with intent to cause bodily injury.

SAN ANTONIO – An aunt accused of taking turns abusing her 10-year-old niece alongside the child’s father late last year is now in custody, according to San Antonio police.

Shaunita Gore Cobb, 33, is charged with injury to a child with intent to cause bodily injury. She was arrested Sunday, June 18, according to Bexar County court records.

The child had “extensive bruising to both her arms, face and swelling to her left leg” and reported the abuse she endured at home to her school because she was scared, according to an affidavit.

The abuse happened Sept. 20, 2022 -- two days before the child told her school.

Police said the child’s father, 31-year-old Agyei Kobins Gore, had given her money for her school’s book fair. But instead of spending the money on books, she bought snacks instead.

When she went home, her father noticed she had a book issued by the school and not one that she bought herself, according to SAPD. The child then confessed to having spent the money on food.

The affidavit said Gore got “very upset and angry” and called the child’s aunt, telling her it was “Hot Girl Summer.”

The child’s aunt came over later in the day. She and Gore then pinned the child down inside the home and took turns hitting her repeatedly with a belt, according to SAPD.

After the child spoke out about the abuse, police said her injuries appeared to come from “blunt force trauma” and that her left leg was “severely swollen,” an affidavit said.

Gore was arrested on Oct. 1, 2022, on a charge of injury to a child with intent to cause bodily injury. According to court records, he’s currently awaiting trial.

Shaunita remains in the Bexar County Jail, and her bond is set at $10,000.

