Starbucks barista injured after driver loses control, crashes SUV into Texas store

SAN ANTONIO – A barista was injured after an SUV crashed into a Starbucks in the Houston area over the weekend.

Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman said the driver of the SUV lost control and drove through the front of the building in the 20500 block of the North Freeway on Sunday evening.

A barista was injured in the crash and was treated by paramedics. The extent of the barista’s injuries is unknown.

Photos released by Harman show a Ford SUV inside the store, near the seating and counter areas. The number of customers inside the restaurant at the time is unknown.

It is also unknown if the driver will face any charges.