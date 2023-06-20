2 boys injured when SUV crashes into home on West Side

SAN ANTONIO – Two boys were injured when the vehicle they were riding in crashed into a home Tuesday afternoon on the city’s West Side.
According to San Antonio police, a sport utility vehicle was headed northwest on Bandera Road when the boys’ father lost control of the vehicle and ran into a home on Texas Avenue.
The boys, 5 and 15, were in the back seat. The older boy, who apparently wasn’t restrained, hit the windshield, police said. They were taken with non-life-threatening injuries to University Hospital as a precaution.
The father may have suffered a medical episode prior to the crash, police said. He is not facing any charges at the time. His wife was not injured.
No one was home when the crash occurred.