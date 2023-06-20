2 boys injured when SUV crashes into home on West Side

According to San Antonio police, a sport utility vehicle was headed northwest on Bandera Road when the driver lost control of the vehicle and ran into a home on Texas Avenue.

SAN ANTONIO – Two boys were injured when the vehicle they were riding in crashed into a home Tuesday afternoon on the city’s West Side.

According to San Antonio police, a sport utility vehicle was headed northwest on Bandera Road when the boys’ father lost control of the vehicle and ran into a home on Texas Avenue.

The boys, 5 and 15, were in the back seat. The older boy, who apparently wasn’t restrained, hit the windshield, police said. They were taken with non-life-threatening injuries to University Hospital as a precaution.

The father may have suffered a medical episode prior to the crash, police said. He is not facing any charges at the time. His wife was not injured.

No one was home when the crash occurred.

Also on KSAT.com: