San Antonio has moved away from a focus of law enforcement responding to domestic violence calls

San Antonio – As it tries to tackle its domestic violence problems, the City of San Antonio has tried switching to a victim-centered one rather than a law-enforcement one.

Part of that includes how it helps survivors. In the fall of 2020, the city switched the immediate crisis support services from the San Antonio Police Department to the Metropolitan Health District.

KSAT talked with Metro Health’s violence prevention public health administrator about where those efforts stand.