79º

LIVE

Local News

Firefighters respond after fire breaks out at storage facility in Leon Valley

Fire was called in just after 4 a.m.

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Katrina Webber, Crime Fighters Reporter

Azian Bermea, Photojournalist

Tags: Fire, LVFD, Leon Valley, Grissom Road
Grissom Road business fire in Leon Valley image. (KSAT)

LEON VALLEY, Texas – Leon Valley firefighters have responded to a fire at a storage facility that houses RVs and boats early Wednesday morning.

The fire broke out just after 4 a.m. at Leon Valley Storage, near the corner of Grissom Road and Poss Road.

According to an assistant fire chief with the Leon Valley Fire Department, the fire is inside a fenced storage facility that holds a lot of different items, including RVs, boats, some personal items and even a food truck, all in covered units. There is no word on exactly what caused the fire.

Firefighters were able to put the fire out quickly and there were no reported injuries.

Grissom Road is presently shut down between Bandera Road and Timberhill Drive because of the fire. It is not known exactly when that area will reopen.

KSAT 12 has a crew at the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT 12 both online and on-air for more information.

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Ben Spicer is a digital journalist who works the early morning shift for KSAT.

email

Katrina Webber joined KSAT 12 in December 2009. She reports for Good Morning San Antonio. Katrina was born and raised in Queens, NY, but after living in Gulf Coast states for the past decade, she feels right at home in Texas. It's not unusual to find her singing karaoke or leading a song with her church choir when she's not on-air.

email

facebook

twitter