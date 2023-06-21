Firefighters respond after fire breaks out at storage facility in Leon Valley

LEON VALLEY, Texas – Leon Valley firefighters have responded to a fire at a storage facility that houses RVs and boats early Wednesday morning.

The fire broke out just after 4 a.m. at Leon Valley Storage, near the corner of Grissom Road and Poss Road.

According to an assistant fire chief with the Leon Valley Fire Department, the fire is inside a fenced storage facility that holds a lot of different items, including RVs, boats, some personal items and even a food truck, all in covered units. There is no word on exactly what caused the fire.

Firefighters were able to put the fire out quickly and there were no reported injuries.

Grissom Road is presently shut down between Bandera Road and Timberhill Drive because of the fire. It is not known exactly when that area will reopen.

KSAT 12 has a crew at the scene.

