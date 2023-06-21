Recognize this man? San Antonio police say he was last seen near downtown.

Ramon Ybarra was in the 100 block of Dallas Street before he disappeared.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man last seen near downtown.

Ramon Ybarra was in the 100 block of Dallas Street before his disappearance, according to SAPD.

He’s described as being right-handed, having straight ear-top white hair, faded tattoos on his right and left arms, and is missing his top two front teeth, police said.

Ybarra was wearing a black shirt, khaki pants and a blue baseball cap when he was last seen.

Anyone with more information on Ybarra’s whereabouts is urged to contact SAPD’s Missing Persons Unit at 210-207-7660.

