Recognize this man? San Antonio police say he was last seen near downtown.

Ramon Ybarra was in the 100 block of Dallas Street before he disappeared

Cody King, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man last seen near downtown.

Ramon Ybarra was in the 100 block of Dallas Street before his disappearance, according to SAPD.

He’s described as being right-handed, having straight ear-top white hair, faded tattoos on his right and left arms, and is missing his top two front teeth, police said.

Ybarra was wearing a black shirt, khaki pants and a blue baseball cap when he was last seen.

Anyone with more information on Ybarra’s whereabouts is urged to contact SAPD’s Missing Persons Unit at 210-207-7660.

