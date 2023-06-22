80º

LIVE

Local News

Local Navy sailor battling to capture crown--in a beauty pageant

Victoria Oluwakotanmi will try to win Miss Texas USA

Katrina Webber, Crime Fighters Reporter

Azian Bermea, Photojournalist

Tags: Military, Miss Texas USA, pageant, John Marshall High School
You can tell by her runway-style walk that Victoria Oluwakotanmi is on a mission, and not just the kind that occupies her time during business hours. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – You can tell by her runway-style walk that Victoria Oluwakotanmi is on a mission, and not just the kind that occupies her time during business hours.

A logistics specialist with the U. S. Navy, stationed at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, she is preparing to compete for the crown of Miss Texas USA.

Oluwakotanmi is relatively new to the field of beauty pageants.

However, she has been an enlisted member of the military since shortly after graduation from John Marshall High School.

During her four years of service so far, she has crisscrossed the country in completing her duties to defend the nation.

By day, beauty pageant hopeful Victoria Oluwakotanmi is a logistics specialist for the U. S. Navy. (KSAT 12 News)

Next month, Oluwakotanmi plans to walk across the stage, a path not often taken by women in uniform.

She says seeing other previous pageant contestants who looked like her—African-American women— inspired her to try.

“I was like, ‘Oh my God. I can do this. Like, I can actually do this,” she said. “And if I was chosen, I feel like that would be a great opportunity to represent not only military women, but also Nigerian-American women and Black women.”

Oluwakotanmi is the daughter of Nigerian immigrants. Her father moved to the United States about 30 years ago, randomly choosing Chicago as a home-base by spinning and tapping a globe.

After working his way up from a dishwasher to holding a doctorate in nursing, he relocated Victoria and the rest of the family to San Antonio.

“So he really is the American dream,” she said. “My dad inspires me so much to be such a great individual and go for what you want.”

Equipped with that determination, Oluwakotanmi hopes to capture the crown in Houston. She will run as an at-large contestant in the competition, which takes place July 14 through July 16.

Victoria Oluwakotanmi, a Navy sailor and daughter of Nigerian immigrants, hopes to capture the title of Miss Texas USA. (KSAT 12 News)

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Katrina Webber joined KSAT 12 in December 2009. She reports for Good Morning San Antonio. Katrina was born and raised in Queens, NY, but after living in Gulf Coast states for the past decade, she feels right at home in Texas. It's not unusual to find her singing karaoke or leading a song with her church choir when she's not on-air.

email

facebook

twitter

Azian Bermea is a photojournalist at KSAT.

email