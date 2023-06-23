82º

LIVE

Local News

All Texas DMV are down; All regional service centers closed Friday

No DMV-related services will be available on Friday

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

Tags: Texas, Texas Department of Motor Vehicles, Traffic, Consumer
Texas DMV vehicle registration sticker (Texas DMV)

All Texas Department of Motor Vehicle service centers are closed Friday due to a system outage, DMV officials said.

The outage is affecting all online and in-person vehicle-related services including county tax offices and registration renewals. DMV-related services will also be unavailable at grocery stores, title offices and vehicle dealerships. Drivers will not be able to purchase specialty license plates, either.

The outage is not affecting driver’s license services as those are provided by the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Julie Moreno has worked in local television news for more than 20 years. She came to KSAT as a news producer in 2000. After producing thousands of newscasts, she transitioned to the digital team in 2015. She writes on a wide variety of topics from breaking news to trending stories and manages KSAT’s daily digital content strategy.

email