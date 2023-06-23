All Texas DMV are down; All regional service centers closed Friday

All Texas Department of Motor Vehicle service centers are closed Friday due to a system outage, DMV officials said.

The outage is affecting all online and in-person vehicle-related services including county tax offices and registration renewals. DMV-related services will also be unavailable at grocery stores, title offices and vehicle dealerships. Drivers will not be able to purchase specialty license plates, either.

The outage is not affecting driver’s license services as those are provided by the Texas Department of Public Safety.