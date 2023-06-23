Late-night fire forces evacuation of 4 apartment units, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – People living in a Northwest San Antonio apartment complex were forced to evacuate during a fire late Thursday night.

The fire was called in around 11:30 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 3400 block of Oakdale Drive, not far from the Interstate 10 and Loop 410 interchange.

Firefighters said they arrived to find a fire in the utility room of the apartments. The fire was quickly knocked down once crews found the flames inside a wall.

Fire officials said residents from four apartment units were forced to evacuate. There were no reported injuries.

The San Antonio Fire Department and San Antonio Police Department both responded to the call.

Arson investigators are now trying to determine the cause of the fire. A damage estimate was not given.