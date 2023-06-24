Recognize this man? SAPD says he was last seen on the city’s West Side

Alfred Mares, who is diagnosed with a cognitive impairment, was last seen at 1:45 p.m., Friday, in the 100 block of SW Loop 410.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 77-year-old man last seen on the West Side.

Alfred Mares, who is diagnosed with a cognitive impairment, was last seen at 1:45 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of SW Loop 410.

Police said he was driving a gray 2019 Chevy Traverse with a Texas plate that reads, “MDL5809.”

Mares is described as having gray hair, brown eyes, and was last wearing a gray shirt, black jeans and a black veteran hat with “CG12 Columbus” on it.

SAPD said his disappearance “poses a credible threat to his own health and safety.”

Anyone with more information on his whereabouts is urged to contact SAPD’s Missing Persons Unit at 210-207-7660.