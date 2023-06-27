Have you seen her? BCSO searching for missing 17-year-old girl

BEXAR COUNTY – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teen who was last seen Saturday afternoon.

Abbigail Richter, 17, was last seen around 6:45 p.m. on June 24 in the 5000 block of Grand Lake.

She’s described as being 5 feet 7 inches tall, with brown hair and brown eyes, weighing 145 pounds.

She also has multiple tattoos, including a heart under her left eye, “2005″ on her left wrist, and a half moon on her left hand.

BCSO says she was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, red shorts, black Nike Sandals, and carrying a black string bag at the time or her disappearance.

Deputies say the teen has a health condition that requires medication.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at (210) 335-6000, or email missingpersons@bexar.org

Additionally, anyone found to be harboring Abbigail may face charges for Harboring a Runaway, which is a Class A misdemeanor punishable up to one year in jail with a fine not to exceed $5,000; or can be charged with Interfering with Child Custody, which is a state jail felony punishable up to two years in jail with a fine not to exceed $10,000, said BCSO.