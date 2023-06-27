94º

Head-on crash closes portion of Loop 1604 in East Bexar County; driver taken to hospital in critical condition

Loop 1604 closed in the area of Highway 87, FM 3465

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Ken Huizar, Photojournalist

A black Tesla and water truck crashed on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, on Loop 1604 just south of Highway 87. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A driver was taken to a hospital after a head-on crash on Loop 1604 in East Bexar County, causing lanes to close in the area, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

BCSO said a black Tesla and water truck crashed on Tuesday morning on Loop 1604 just south of Highway 87.

The driver of the Tesla was trapped but he was removed and taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition, BCSO said.

The northbound and southbound lanes of Loop 1604 are closed in the area of Highway 87 and FM 3465.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

