San Antonio contractor charged for role in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A San Antonio contractor has been charged in connection with his role in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

According to a federal complaint filed in the District of Columbia, Brandon Lee Bradshaw faces the following charges:

Entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds

Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds

Disorderly conduct in a capitol building

Parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a capitol building

The complaint contains various photographs from security cameras located inside and outside of the Capitol that show Bradshaw participating in the January 6, 2021 riot.

The photos show Bradshaw wearing a “God Guns Trump” cap and a T-shirt that said, “Patriotism Is Not A Crime.”

One of the photos shows Bradshaw standing near a line of police with a red bullhorn in his hand on the west side of the Capitol building.

Other photos show Bradshaw grabbing a police officer’s baton, entering the Capitol through a broken window near the Senate Wing door, inside the Senate Wing with other rioters and law enforcement forcing him out of the building. The complaint said Bradshaw was among the last rioters to leave the Senate Wing before it was secured. He is also seen interacting with law enforcement officers outside the building.

On July 28, 2021, Bradshaw was interviewed by the FBI at its field office in San Antonio. During the interview, Bradshaw confirmed that he was in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 6, 2021, to attend former President Donald Trump’s rally. When Bradshaw was asked if he was at the Capitol on Jan. 6, he said, “I wish to plead the 5th on that question.”

Bradshaw is scheduled to appear before a federal judge in San Antonio on Friday morning. His bond has been set at $15,000.

KSAT interviewed Bradshaw as part of an unrelated story on boarding home violations last fall.

Bradshaw’s arrest was first reported by the San Antonio Express-News.

Brandon Bradshaw, a San Antonio contractor, is seen on surveillance footage obtained by federal authorities participating in the Jan. 6 riot at the US Capitol. Bradshaw faces four charges in connection with the riot. (Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

