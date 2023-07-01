86º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Man struck, killed while walking just north of downtown, SAPD says

The crash happened around 2 a.m. Saturday near N Main Ave. & Park Ave.

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

Tags: SAPD, Crash, North Side
Police light (Evgen_Prozhyrko, Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO – A man is dead, and a driver is on the run after an overnight crash just north of downtown, according to San Antonio police.

Around 2 a.m. Saturday, police said a man was walking across N Main Avenue near the intersection at Park Avenue when a southbound silver Honda sedan struck him.

The 38-year-old man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced dead.

SAPD said the driver got away and did not stop to help the man. If found, they will be charged with failure to stop and render aid death.

Further details are limited at this time. We’ll bring more updates as they become available.

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Victoria Lopez is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Before joining the team in July 2022, she worked as a Digital Reporter at CBS 4 Rio Grande Valley and Local 23 News. Victoria graduated with a degree in Mass Communications — Public Relations from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

email