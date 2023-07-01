Man struck, killed while walking just north of downtown, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A man is dead, and a driver is on the run after an overnight crash just north of downtown, according to San Antonio police.

Around 2 a.m. Saturday, police said a man was walking across N Main Avenue near the intersection at Park Avenue when a southbound silver Honda sedan struck him.

The 38-year-old man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced dead.

SAPD said the driver got away and did not stop to help the man. If found, they will be charged with failure to stop and render aid death.

Further details are limited at this time. We’ll bring more updates as they become available.