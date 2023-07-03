Houston teen reunited with family eight years after being reported missing, reports say

HOUSTON, Texas – A Houston teen who was reported missing eight years ago has finally been reunited with his family, according to KSAT’s sister station, KPRC.

Rudolph “Rudy” Farias IV disappeared on March 6, 2015, in Houston, after taking his two dogs on a walk.

“After 8 long years, Rudy has been located safe. Please continue to keep his family in your prayers as Rudy recovers in the hospital,” the TX Center 4 Missing said Sunday in a statement.

Rudy saw his mother before he left his family’s home for the dog walk, around 6 p.m., according to a report from NBC News.

Hours later, one of the dogs returned home. The next morning, the second dog also came home, but Rudy was nowhere to be found, NBC reports.

Both of the dogs were also missing their leashes.

Detectives were trying to piece together what happened to Rudy, but they did not suspect foul play at the time.

It’s still unclear what led to Rudy’s disappearance. This is a developing story and we’ll bring more details as they become available.