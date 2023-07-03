St. Mary’s Strip bar closing down after substantial revenue losses due to ongoing construction, owner says

SAN ANTONIO – Ongoing construction on the St. Mary’s Strip for the past couple of years has put the final nail in the coffin for one local business that announced it would be closing its doors after seven years, according to the owner.

“It’s with much regret and sadness that I have to announce that this month will be our last in existence and operation on The St. Mary’s Strip,” said Aaron Pena, owner of The Squeezebox.

Pena told KSAT via text that the construction caused a loss in revenue that was too substantial to recover.

“In the end, the two years of construction and prolonged city inaction was the final death blow, and the losses sustained were just far too great to recover from,” Pena said in his social media post.

The North St. Mary’s Strip project started on March 15, 2021. Its original contractual end date was Oct. 5, 2022, which got revised to this summer, according to Public Works.

Last month, the city said construction was in its final stages, as teams installed the final layer of asphalt, but some business owners said it’s too little too late.

“To the community who supported us through it all, I have no words to express my gratitude, but from the bottom of our heart, thank you,” Pena said in his post.

Pena said The Squeezbox is planning a final month of farewell parties and fun activities to close out the remaining time.

“...We would love to see you for one last dance (or ten) at the world famous Squeezebox,” he said.

