The buzz about severe mosquito bite reactions

FILE - This 2014 photo made available by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows a feeding female Anopheles gambiae mosquito. The species is a known vector for the parasitic disease malaria. The United States has seen five cases of malaria spread by mosquitos in the last two months...the first time there's been local spread in 20 years. There were four cases detected in Florida and one in Texas, according to a health alert issued Monday, June 26, 2023, by the CDC. (James Gathany/CDC via AP, File)

SAN ANTONIO – Mosquito bites are itchy and annoying for most, but they can also be severe for some people.

Morgan Stewart is cautious when she lets her kids go outside to play during the summer, as her 10-month-old has a more noticeable reaction to mosquito bites.

“I didn’t realize that they were mosquito bites,” Stewart said of the welts.

She limits her son’s outdoor time but is glad she can treat his reactions with over-the-counter medication and a cold press.

“We try our best. You know, I can’t keep him locked in a bubble or inside. He’s got to go outside and have a good time,” Stewart said.

Dr. Robert Trimble with Baptist Medical Network said bug bites are part of building a strong immunity in children, but some children may have a severe reaction and should be closely monitored.

“Some kids, the rare kid, actually has an allergy to a mosquito bite or other bug bites that can cause swelling of the entire limb, can cause some pain and can cause even hives,” Trimble said.

After about two to three days, if the response to the bug bite becomes exaggerated, it might be time to see a doctor. Trimble warned of other summer bites like fleas, ticks, ants, and bee stings.

“If you have a child under the age of 1, if they get stung 20 times by fire ants, they need to come into the office. They’re at a higher risk of having a more severe allergic reaction from getting stung,” Trimble warned.

He says parents have to closely watch how the child’s body responds to the summer bites.

