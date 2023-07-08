Patrol officer cut out of vehicle, hospitalized after rollover crash, BCSO says

BCSO responds to crash involving a patrol unit around 12:35 p.m. on July 8, 2023 on I-35 South near 1604.

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A Von Ormy patrol officer is hospitalized after she was cut out of her vehicle following a multi-vehicle crash, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

It happened around 12:35 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of I-35 South near Loop 1604 underneath the overpass.

BCSO said the patrol officer was responding to a motorcycle accident when she got into a rollover crash with several other cars.

The patrol officer was cut out of her vehicle before being taken to the hospital. Deputies said she was alert and responding at the time of transport.

Traffic is expected to last at least an hour before the roadways are cleared as crews investigate the crash.

BCSO responds to crash involving a patrol unit around 12:35 p.m. on July 8, 2023 on I-35 South near 1604. (KSAT)