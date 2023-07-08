96º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Patrol officer cut out of vehicle, hospitalized after rollover crash, BCSO says

Deputies said the officer was responding to a separate incident when colliding with other cars

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

Tags: Von Ormy, Crash, Bexar County
BCSO responds to crash involving a patrol unit around 12:35 p.m. on July 8, 2023 on I-35 South near 1604. (KSAT)

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A Von Ormy patrol officer is hospitalized after she was cut out of her vehicle following a multi-vehicle crash, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

It happened around 12:35 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of I-35 South near Loop 1604 underneath the overpass.

BCSO said the patrol officer was responding to a motorcycle accident when she got into a rollover crash with several other cars.

The patrol officer was cut out of her vehicle before being taken to the hospital. Deputies said she was alert and responding at the time of transport.

Traffic is expected to last at least an hour before the roadways are cleared as crews investigate the crash.

BCSO responds to crash involving a patrol unit around 12:35 p.m. on July 8, 2023 on I-35 South near 1604. (KSAT)
BCSO responds to crash involving a patrol unit around 12:35 p.m. on July 8, 2023 on I-35 South near 1604. (KSAT)

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Victoria Lopez is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Before joining the team in July 2022, she worked as a Digital Reporter at CBS 4 Rio Grande Valley and Local 23 News. Victoria graduated with a degree in Mass Communications — Public Relations from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

email