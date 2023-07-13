Recognize this teen? Deputies say he was last seen in southwest Bexar County

Benjamin Mancoso, 15, was last seen around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 16000 block of Shepherd Road.

SAN ANTONIO – A search is underway for a missing teen in southwest Bexar County, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

He is 6 feet, 2 inches tall with hazel eyes and brown hair. Mancoso also has a scar above his left eyebrow and a scar behind his head.

Deputies said he was wearing black shorts, a light blue V-neck T-shirt and gray New Balance shoes at the time of his disappearance.

Mancoso has medical conditions that may require medication, BCSO said.

Anyone found to be harboring him could face charges for harboring a runaway, a Class A misdemeanor. The punishment for the charge is up to a year in jail and a fine not to exceed $5,000, deputies said.

If you have any information on Mancoso’s whereabouts, you’re urged to contact the sheriff’s office at 210-335-6000 or by email at missingpersons@bexar.org.