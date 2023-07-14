Scarab suit worn in DC Comics’ ‘Blue Beetle’ movie on display at Santikos Casa Blanca this month

The authentic Blue Beetle Scarab suit worn by Xolo Maridueña during filming is displayed at Santikos Casa Blanca until July 31.

SAN ANTONIO – The Scarab costume from the upcoming DC Comics superhero film, “Blue Beetle” is on display this month at a San Antonio movie theater.

The suit worn by actor Xolo Maridueña during filming will be in the lobby of the Santikos Casa Blanca theater until July 31.

The movie will be in theaters starting Aug. 18.

In “Blue Beetle,” Maridueña stars as Jaime Reyes, a recent college graduate who returns to his hometown and finds himself in possession of an ancient relic of alien biotechnology called the Scarab. The suit chooses him to be its symbiotic host, changing his destiny as he becomes a superhero.

Here are some facts about the “Blue Beetle” costume provided by Santikos:

The suit in real life:

The costume designer is Mayes C. Rubeo.

The suit was in development for nine months.

There were over 500 designs created before they locked in the final design.

The suit came together via a fantastic collaboration with Ironhead Studios in Los Angeles.

Every piece of the “Blue Beetle” suit is custom—the concept, digital designs, 3D printing, the fabrics, and physical armor pieces—everything had to be created and all built for an exact fit that allowed star Xolo Maridueña to bring the character Blue Beetle to life.

The fabric was designed to evoke an alien-derived pattern, with every element meticulously crafted to reflect the out-of-this-world nature of the Scarab’s alien biotechnology.

The suit in the movie: