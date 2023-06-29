93º

San Antonio-based Santikos Theaters on track to become 8th largest theater chain in North America

The company’s newest acquisition will grow their footprint to 27 locations in 8 states

Mason Hickok, Digital Producer Trainee

SAN ANTONIO – Santikos — the San Antonio-based theater chain — will soon be the premier destination for moviegoers in the Southeast.

The company signed a definitive purchase agreement to acquire The Grand Theaters and AmStar Cinemas from VSS-Southern Theaters.

The acquisition will increase Santikos’ existing footprint from 10 locations to 27 across Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, Florida, South Carolina and North Carolina.

With the growth, Santikos will now be the 8th largest theater circuit in North America.

“We are thrilled to welcome our new team members and serve our new guests,” CEO Tim Handren said. “Together, we will continually evolve to create the best in-theater experience across the Southeast. We believe the future of our industry is bright, and we are thrilled with the incredible movies the studios are producing. Movies are still the best entertainment value where families get to have amazing experiences and create lasting memories together.”

Mason Hickok is a digital producer trainee at KSAT. He graduated from the University of Texas at San Antonio with a communication degree and a minor in film studies. He also spent two years working at The Paisano, the independent student newspaper at UTSA. Outside of the newsroom, he enjoys the outdoors, walking his dogs and listening to podcasts.

