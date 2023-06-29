San Antonio-based Santikos Theaters on track to become 8th largest theater chain in North America

SAN ANTONIO – Santikos — the San Antonio-based theater chain — will soon be the premier destination for moviegoers in the Southeast.

The company signed a definitive purchase agreement to acquire The Grand Theaters and AmStar Cinemas from VSS-Southern Theaters.

The acquisition will increase Santikos’ existing footprint from 10 locations to 27 across Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, Florida, South Carolina and North Carolina.

With the growth, Santikos will now be the 8th largest theater circuit in North America.

“We are thrilled to welcome our new team members and serve our new guests,” CEO Tim Handren said. “Together, we will continually evolve to create the best in-theater experience across the Southeast. We believe the future of our industry is bright, and we are thrilled with the incredible movies the studios are producing. Movies are still the best entertainment value where families get to have amazing experiences and create lasting memories together.”