Video shows citizen tackle suspect who was running from police

An enthusiastic citizen in Tulsa, Oklahoma, stopped his truck and tackled a suspect who was running away from officers on Thursday, July 13, the Tulsa Police Department said.

TULSA, Okla. – Police body-worn camera footage shows a citizen tackle a suspect during a chase in Oklahoma earlier this week.

Tulsa Police Department shared the video, which can be viewed above, to Facebook on Friday showing a citizen take down a suspect who was running from police around 11:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Police said the suspect, Miguel Fernandez, originally gave a false name and then took off when police started questioning him.

“During a short foot pursuit with the Officer, a citizen driving southbound on Denver Ave. stopped his pickup, jumped out, and tackled Miguel Fernandez on the sidewalk,” police said.

The video shows the citizen, who is wearing an orange shirt, tackle Fernandez and pin him to the ground as an officer approaches a few seconds later. The citizen then walks back to his vehicle as officers place Fernandez under arrest.

Fernandez was arrested on multiple charges, including resisting arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia and felony warrants for burglary, conspiracy, larceny and illegal firearm possession.

“We love our citizens and greatly appreciate all the support that we get from you, this was definitely a case of 110% support. Please put your own safety first before engaging with any nefarious characters,” police said.