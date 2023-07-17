Pregnant woman killed in rollover crash involving alligator in Refugio County

REFUGIO COUNTY, Texas – A pregnant woman was killed in a rollover crash involving an alligator in Refugio County, according to reports.

The Refugio County Sheriff’s Office told KRIS 6 in Corpus Christi that the woman’s unborn child was also killed.

The crash happened early Sunday morning on State Highway 35 near FM 774.

RCSO said a truck with two adults and three children hit the alligator before rolling over.

All occupants of the truck were transported to area hospitals, where the woman and unborn child died.

The condition of the other occupants is unknown.

Refugio County Office of Emergency Management, Tivoli Volunteer Fire Department, Refugio Volunteer Fire Department, and Calhoun County EMS assisted with the call.

KSAT will update you with more information as it becomes available.