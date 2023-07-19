Congressman Joaquin Castro, Hispanic Caucus seek public input on Latino film nominations to National Film Registry

(Carolyn Kaster, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

FILE - Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-Texas, speaks at the the National Press Club in Washington on Oct. 5, 2022. Castro is recovering after undergoing cancer surgery in Houston, according to a statement from Castro on his House website Monday, Feb. 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

WASHINGTON D.C. – Congressman Joaquin Castro and Congressional Hispanic Caucus members announced they are seeking the public’s input for Latino-driven films to be nominated for the National Film Registry.

The National Film Registry archives films of cultural, historic or aesthetic significance to life in the United States, a press release said.

“Since the earliest days of cinema, Latino actors, writers, directors, and creatives have made extraordinary contributions to American filmmaking,” Castro said.

Each year, the Librarian of Congress adds 25 films to the registry.

Those titles are nominated by the public, members of the National Film Preservation Board and Library film curators.

“As the Library of Congress works to preserve the films that shaped American culture, public nominations will put a spotlight on the Latino-driven films that have sold out theaters and defined generations,” he said. “As we launch this year’s push for inclusion, I look forward to hearing from folks across America about the Latino films that have made an enduring impact on their lives.”

Last week, San Anonio’s 44th annual Cinefestival was held at the Guadalupe Theater.

The opening film for the festival was “Blood In, Blood Out.” The film was previously nominated by Castro, however, it was not included.

Currently, 24 Latino films make up the 850 that are preserved. They include “Selena,” The Ballad of Gregorio Cortez” and “Stand and Deliver,” among others.

Films can be submitted here. Submissions will be taken up until Aug. 3.

To view the list of films in the National Registry, click here.