Whataburger to open restaurant on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS – Viva Las Vegas.

The Strip is about to get a taste of Texas. Whataburger announced plans to open a new restaurant this fall.

It will be the first Whataburger in Nevada, making a total of 15 states that will have Whataburger restaurants.

The Las Vegas restaurant will be two stories and will be co-located with Parry’s Pizzeria & Taphouse in a space adjoining the Waldorf Astoria.

“As the city that never sleeps, and a brand that is open 24/7, it only made sense to bring a Whataburger to the Strip. Whether you’re craving a double-meat Whataburger with jalapenos or a savory Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit, Whataburger has your back with breakfast, lunch and dinner,” said Whataburger President and CEO, Ed Nelson in a press release. “We’re excited for both locals and visitors to sink their teeth into a fresh new option and find ways to customize their Whataburgers ‘just the way they like it.’”

Whataburger plans to hire 210 employees for the restaurant.

The brand operates more than 950 locations operating 24/7, 364 days a year.