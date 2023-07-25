SAFD cartoon aims to educate on importance of smoke alarms

The San Antonio Fire Department is utilizing a recurring cartoon to educate the public on fire safety.

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Fire Department is returning to cartoons to help educate children and their families on the importance of fire safety.

The newest cartoon comes a day after Fire Chief Charles Hood held a news conference regarding a deadly house fire over the weekend.

Hood stressed the importance of having working smoke alarms.

The newest cartoon depicts firefighters changing the batteries in a family’s smoke detector, further stressing the importance of working smoke alarms.

Alongside the cartoon is a helpful website concerning fire safety.

The website is equipped with fire safety resources for various community needs.

Under the public services tab is a place for the public to enter their information for a free safety check and smoke alarm evaluation.