SAFD cartoon aims to educate on importance of smoke alarms

The cartoons tackle subjects around fire safety

Mason Hickok, Digital Producer Trainee

The San Antonio Fire Department is utilizing a recurring cartoon to educate the public on fire safety. (SAFD)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Fire Department is returning to cartoons to help educate children and their families on the importance of fire safety.

The newest cartoon comes a day after Fire Chief Charles Hood held a news conference regarding a deadly house fire over the weekend.

Hood stressed the importance of having working smoke alarms.

The newest cartoon depicts firefighters changing the batteries in a family’s smoke detector, further stressing the importance of working smoke alarms.

Alongside the cartoon is a helpful website concerning fire safety.

The website is equipped with fire safety resources for various community needs.

Under the public services tab is a place for the public to enter their information for a free safety check and smoke alarm evaluation.

About the Author:

Mason Hickok is a digital producer trainee at KSAT. He graduated from the University of Texas at San Antonio with a communication degree and a minor in film studies. He also spent two years working at The Paisano, the independent student newspaper at UTSA. Outside of the newsroom, he enjoys the outdoors, walking his dogs and listening to podcasts.

