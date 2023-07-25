Deadly fire prompts safety reminder for the community to install smoke detectors

One of the deadliest fires in recent history is prompting the San Antonio Fire Department to remind the community to install smoke detectors.

San Antonio – A fire on the city’s North Side killed five family members Saturday morning, prompting warnings and safety reminders from the San Antonio Fire Department.

Investigators said the family of six’s two-story house on Winding Oak Driver only had one smoke detector on the second floor of the home.

SAFD Chief Charles Hood reminds families that it’s critical to have more than one working smoke detector in a home.

“It’s a low-cost investment that can basically save your life,” he said.

The City of San Antonio also runs a program that allows low-income families or seniors who need smoke detectors and can’t afford one to get one.

Additionally, Hood went on to remind families to plan for emergencies along with installing precautionary tools.

“It’s unfortunate that we’re using this tragic opportunity to get the message out, but it’s absolutely necessary that we stress that point with everybody and then go online and figure out what the escape plan is,” said Hood.

The city even has a safety website that can help families plan a fire emergency, including videos to help educate children.

Families who need smoke detectors or would like a safety check done by firefighters or their homes can call 2-1-1 to schedule an installation.