Teen driver runs red light, crashes into SAPD patrol vehicle, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A 19-year-old female driver has been detained after crashing into a San Antonio police officer’s patrol car overnight.

The crash happened just before 2 a.m., near Loop 410 and Fredericksburg Road.

According to police, the incident began after Balcones Heights police officer tried to pull the vehicle over.

That’s when, police say, when the officer turned on his emergency lights the driver instead took off, running a red light. The vehicle then crashed into a SAPD DWI unit, police said.

The driver was detained on the possibility of driving while intoxicated.

The police officer was taken to a nearby clinic to be checked out, but he only had a bruised arm, authorities said.