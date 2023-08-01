Ex-band teacher arrested on child porn, online solicitation charges while out on bond, records show

Converse police said Mark Mallow, 27, was charged with possession of child pornography, online solicitation minor and violation of bond/protective order.

CONVERSE, Texas – A former band teacher who was arrested last year for sharing child pornography on Snapchat was arrested again while he was out on bond, according to the Converse Police Department.

Converse police said Mark Mallow, 27, was taken into custody on July 17 and charged with possession of child pornography, online solicitation minor and violation of bond/protective order.

Mallow was communicating virtually with a person he believed was a 14-year-old boy, and the communication was sexual in nature, police said.

He also solicited explicit photographs, described sexual acts and set up a time to meet, police said.

Police responded to the meetup and arrested Mallow.

Records show Mallow was out on bond at the time for charges of possession of child pornography and promotion of child pornography, which stemmed from an August 2022 arrest.

According to arrest warrant affidavits from the 2022 charges, Mallow uploaded five files of child pornography to Snapchat, including four photos and one video.

Snapchat noticed the explicit media and reported them to The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).

Mallow was first arrested on Aug. 31, 2022. At the time he was a teacher at Woodlake Hills Middle School in the Judson Independent School District.

Judson ISD previously told KSAT that he was placed on leave.

Mallow is out on bond and awaiting trial for his original charges of possession of child pornography and promotion of child pornography, records show.

The court ordered GPS as a condition of bond, and he is under house arrest.

His teacher certification is valid in Texas but he is under investigation by the TEA Educator Investigations Division.

