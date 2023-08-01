Man hospitalized after being struck by train

SAN ANTONIO – A man is in the hospital after being hit by a train late Monday night, according to San Antonio police.

The incident occurred around 11:30 p.m. near South New Braunfels Avenue and Westfall Avenue on the city’s East Side.

According to police, the unidentified man was on the tracks and struck by the train under a bridge.

The injured man was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Union Pacific police, the San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

It is unclear as to why the man was on the train tracks.