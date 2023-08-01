Spurs set to auction autographed memorabilia from Gregg Popovich, Tony Parker, Becky Hammon

Spurs set to auction autographed memorabilia from Gregg Popovich, Tony Parker, and Becky Hammon.

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Spurs are auctioning autographs from three Alamo city legends to commemorate their enshrinement into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame class of 2023, according to a press release.

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame will induct the new class at a ceremony during enshrinement weekend on Aug. 12.

Gregg Popovich, Tony Parker, and Becky Hammon are the latest San Antonio legends joining the Hall of Fame, joining George Gervin, David Robinson, Tim Duncan, and Manu Ginobili.

Its Hall of Fame enshrinement auction is set to open at 10 p.m. on August 1, said the release.

Items included in the auction are as followed:

2004-05 Tony Parker white NBA authentic home autographed jersey, size L

2013-14 Tony Parker black Iconic autographed jersey, size 2XL

2017-18 Tony Parker gray Statement autographed jersey, size XL

Gregg Popovich’s authentic autographed Spalding indoor/outdoor basketball

Becky Hammon autographed San Antonio Silver Stars Adidas black cap

All proceeds will benefit Spurs Give and provide youth access to basketball along with safe play spaces through Play SA, Play ATX, and Spurs Youth Basketball League.