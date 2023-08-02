Second arrest made in 2020 murder case of 17-year-old Sebastian Carpio

SANN ANTONIO – A second arrest has been made in a 2020 murder case of a San Antonio teen.

Sebastian Carpio, 17, was last seen on Sept. 18, 2020, after he told his mom he was going for a bike ride.

San Antonio police are searching for 17-year-old Sebastian Eduardo Vazquez Carpio. (KSAT)

His body was found days later in a stolen vehicle that was completely burned.

Over a week after his body was found, Edgar De La Cruz, 16, turned himself in and was later charged with murder.

De La Cruz was given a 25-year-sentence and last year was ordered to be transferred to an adult prison.

On Tuesday, Felipe Angel Perez was arrested and accused of trying to alter, destroy or conceal a shotgun and cellphone that was potential evidence in the case.

This is the second arrest in the case. SAPD told KSAT that a continued investigation into the case led to Perez’s arrest and that there may be more arrests in the future.

Carpio’s mom, Ana Maria Carpio, has been pushing for more arrests in her son’s case.

“I have been working diligently with my detective that (was) assigned to my son’s case, and I was aware of his (Perez) participation, his involvement from the beginning,” she said.

Perez was released from jail after posting bond and is now awaiting a court date. The tampering with evidence charge is a third-degree felony, punishable of up to 10 years in prison.

Ana Maria Carpio said she will continue to fight for justice until all involved are held accountable.

