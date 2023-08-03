95º
Crime Stoppers seek fugitive in Northwest Side nightclub fatal shooting

Seth Rockett, 18, wanted in connection with shooting at Privat Social Club

Mason Hickok, Digital Producer Trainee

Seth Rockett, 18, wanted in connection with shooting at Privat Social Club (Crime Stoppers)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man in connection with the fatal shooting of a man outside of a Northwest Side nightclub earlier this year.

Seth Rockett, 18, is believed to be part of one of the groups that were involved in an altercation turned shooting on May 18 at the Privat Social Club, police said.

According to police, two groups exited the nightclub in the 5100 block of UTSA Boulevard and began arguing. As the arguing turned physical, two men drew their weapons.

Devon King was shot and killed during the altercation. Three others were injured.

Noah James Patterson, who was later arrested in connection with the shooting, fired his weapon and killed King. Patterson was charged with one count of murder and three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Rockett is wanted on charges including aggravated assault, homicide and evading arrest.

Call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867 (STOP) if you recognize him. To text a tip, text “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637).

You can also leave a tip on the P3 Tips app, which can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play.

Tips can also be submitted on the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to felony arrests in this crime.

