Here’s how the foods you eat can effect your fertility

There are certain foods should be avoided while trying to get pregnant.

SAN ANTONIO – Trying to get pregnant can be a long process for some women. You may not know it, but the foods you eat could be playing a role in whether you get pregnant or not.

Laura Fletcher, the founder and CEO of Selah Fertility, said there are certain foods to avoid and certain foods that can help with your fertility.

Some of the foods to avoid include:

Processed foods

Foods high in seed oils

Nightshade vegetables

Gluten

Dairy

These foods can all have a negative impact on your pregnancy journey, which can lead to more stress.

“We should be intuitive, We should be mindful of everything that we’re doing, everything that we’re eating, and making sure that we’re not adding to the burden,” Fletcher said.

Here are some of the foods Fletcher suggest you to eat while you’re trying to get pregnant:

Anything high in antioxidants

Greeny leafy vegetables

Sweet potatoes

Avocado

Fish roe

Fletcher said paying attention to your diet but to not get too obsessed with it. Stressing out about your diet and whether or not you’re able to get pregnant can lead to more complications in your pregnancy journey.

Fletcher suggests if you have been trying to get pregnant for about five to six months without success to go see a doctor.

“I would absolutely go to the doctor and get some testing done simultaneously alongside making some adjustments to your diet,” said Fletcher.

If you would like to learn more about pregnancy and fertility, you can check out the book Fletcher wrote.