Here’s what to do if your dog gets bitten by a snake

Snake bites can happen, so it's best to be prepared for the moment in order to keep your dog safe.

SAN ANTONIO – Walking your dog can be fun in San Antonio, given how many trails are across the city.

However, you’ll want to be on the lookout, especially this time of year, for snakes.

Snakes tend to hide in long grass, big bushes, underneath large rocks and are typically found along bodies of water.

Lauren Oberst, a manager at Camp Bow Wow San Antonio, said if your dog is bitten by a snake, you’ll want to take it to the vet as soon as possible.

“Tell the vet, you know, the shape, color, size of the snake so they can determine if the snake is venomous or not,” Oberst said.

Below are some signs to lookout for after your dog is bitten:

Swelling in a certain area

Excessive licking

Behavioral changes

To help prevent your pup from getting bit, Oberst recommends canvassing an area before taking your dog to it and always keep your dog on a leash.