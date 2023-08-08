Man intentionally hit by vehicle during argument with significant other, SAPD says

San Antonio police said a man was intentionally hit by a vehicle during an argument with his significant other in the 1500 block of South Elmendorf Street on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023.

The incident happened at 10 p.m. in the 1500 block of South Elmendorf Street, near Saltillo and Zarzamora streets.

Witnesses told police that the man, 68, was intentionally hit by the vehicle. He suffered a broken leg and face injuries and was taken to University Hospital, police said.

The driver of the vehicle, a woman who police say is the victim’s significant other, fled the scene and was not found, police said.

Police said that based on the information gathered, it appears they were having an argument and the crash was not an accident.

Police are searching for the driver, who is in her 60s.

