Man shot in the back while driving on South Side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 30s was shot in the back while driving on the city’s South Side overnight, San Antonio police said.

Officers were called around midnight to the 1130 block of SE Military Drive, not far from Mission Road after receiving word of a person wounded.

According to police, the man was driving down Roosevelt Avenue when someone in another vehicle pulled up alongside him and started firing. That’s when, police say, the man’s car was hit in the wheel well and the bullet hit the driver in the lower back.

Police said the driver managed to drive to a Planet Fitness parking lot, where he called for help.

The man was taken by ambulance to Brooke Army Medical Center, where at a last check, he was listed in “stable” condition.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department, and EMS all responded to the call.

So far, no arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing, police said.