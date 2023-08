Kristi Waters is making history by being the first drag performer in San Antonio to run for River Walk Queen. Waters recently joined the South Texas Pride Podcast to discuss why she's participating in the pageant, her history as a drag performer, and why the Paramour drag show is the best in San Antonio.

SAN ANTONIO – Kristi Waters is making history by being the first drag performer in San Antonio to run for River Walk Queen.

Waters recently joined the South Texas Pride Podcast to discuss why she’s participating in the pageant, her history as a drag performer and why the Paramour drag show is the best in San Antonio.

